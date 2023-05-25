More pleasant nights and warm days with only a small shower chance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon with a slight chance of an isolated shower, mainly in west TN. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Winds will be northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Wind northeast at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to around 80. A stray shower is possible in northeast MS. Winds will be northeast at 5-15 mph. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s. Sunday will be dry with highs in the low to mid 80s days. Lows will be in the low 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY: More sun with a few clouds. It will be relatively pleasant with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A stray shower could pop up toward the TN River, but most will stay dry. Highs will approach 90 by the middle of next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

