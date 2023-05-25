Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

More pleasant nights and warm days with only a small shower chance

By Spencer Denton
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon with a slight chance of an isolated shower, mainly in west TN. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Winds will be northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Wind northeast at 5-10 mph.  

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to around 80. A stray shower is possible in northeast MS. Winds will be northeast at 5-15 mph. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s. Sunday will be dry with highs in the low to mid 80s days. Lows will be in the low 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY: More sun with a few clouds. It will be relatively pleasant with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A stray shower could pop up toward the TN River, but most will stay dry. Highs will approach 90 by the middle of next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Sheriff: Mother of teen charged in Fayette-Ware HS overdoses dies
Jeremy Walls
Man charged with attempted murder after attacking girlfriend, police say
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Ja Morant reacts following release of videos showing Tyre Nichols' assault
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office checked on Ja Morant over social media posts
MPD investigates on I-240
MPD investigates shooting after responding to victim on I-240

Latest News

Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: warm, stray storm chance Thursday; few storms possible this weekend
5/25 First Alert Forecast: warm, stray storm chance Thursday; few storms possible this weekend
Wednesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a dry and mild end to the week followed by a chance of weekend rain