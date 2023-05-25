Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Mid-South fans travel to Tina Turner’s Museum

By Sydney Gray and Myracle Evans
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many fans are making their way to Haywood County to a museum that honors Tina Turner.

Turner’s Museum opens Thursday at 9 a.m., and museum officials say they planned something special.

This museum is actually her former schoolhouse and is now a place that connects fans with her music and personal life.

Turner was born in Brownsville and grew up just 13 minutes away in the tiny community of Nutbush.

The small-town girl would grow up to become a woman with worldwide success and influence with a career spanning decades.

Shortly after the news of her death fans went to the museum to remember Tina.

Many recalled their favorite songs and memories of the iconic performer.

John Doyle says the Grammy-winning artist broke barriers and her influence carries on through artists today.

“Such a great legend that passed away that really broke so many barriers not only as a woman but as a black woman breaking into pop music. Tina took those genres, but she also exploded into not only pop music and rock music but pop culture as well,” said John Doyle, Executive Director of Memphis Rock and Soul Museum.

Tina was also the first Black artist and the first woman to be featured on the cover of Rolling Stone.

At 44 years old she became the oldest female artist to score a Number 1 hit.

In 2019, she was inducted into the Memphis Rock and Soul Museum Hall of Fame

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Sheriff: Mother of teen charged in Fayette-Ware HS overdoses dies
Jeremy Walls
Man charged with attempted murder after attacking girlfriend, police say
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Ja Morant reacts following release of videos showing Tyre Nichols' assault
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office checked on Ja Morant over social media posts
MPD investigates on I-240
MPD investigates shooting after responding to victim on I-240

Latest News

Crash shuts down lanes on I-240 near Lamar
Crash shuts down lanes on I-240 near Lamar
MFD responded to fire in Whitehaven
MFD responds to fire in Whitehaven
Mid-South fans travel to Tina Turner’s Museum
Bottom Line: When to wash
Bottom Line: Questioning laundry frequency