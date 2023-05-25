Mid-South fans travel to Tina Turner’s Museum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many fans are making their way to Haywood County to a museum that honors Tina Turner.

Turner’s Museum opens Thursday at 9 a.m., and museum officials say they planned something special.

This museum is actually her former schoolhouse and is now a place that connects fans with her music and personal life.

Turner was born in Brownsville and grew up just 13 minutes away in the tiny community of Nutbush.

The small-town girl would grow up to become a woman with worldwide success and influence with a career spanning decades.

Shortly after the news of her death fans went to the museum to remember Tina.

Many recalled their favorite songs and memories of the iconic performer.

John Doyle says the Grammy-winning artist broke barriers and her influence carries on through artists today.

“Such a great legend that passed away that really broke so many barriers not only as a woman but as a black woman breaking into pop music. Tina took those genres, but she also exploded into not only pop music and rock music but pop culture as well,” said John Doyle, Executive Director of Memphis Rock and Soul Museum.

Tina was also the first Black artist and the first woman to be featured on the cover of Rolling Stone.

At 44 years old she became the oldest female artist to score a Number 1 hit.

In 2019, she was inducted into the Memphis Rock and Soul Museum Hall of Fame

