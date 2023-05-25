MFD responds to fire in Whitehaven
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department was called to a fire in Whitehaven on Thursday.
The fire occurred at Wilson Townhomes on Brady Drive around 4 a.m.
No one was injured or transported to the hospital.
We are working to gather more information.
