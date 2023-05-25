Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MFD responds to fire in Whitehaven

By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department was called to a fire in Whitehaven on Thursday.

The fire occurred at Wilson Townhomes on Brady Drive around 4 a.m.

No one was injured or transported to the hospital.

We are working to gather more information.

