Landers Center announces partnership with Corky’s BBQ for new concessions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Landers Center has announced their budding partnership with Corky’s restaurants for a new concession addition within the convention center.

The center will be serving BBQ nachos, pulled pork sandwiches, smoked sausages, and smoked wings.

Concessions will be opening to the public on Friday, May 26.

