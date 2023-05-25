Get $5 Showboats tickets for this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 has teamed up with the Memphis Showboats to provide the Mid-South with a special discounted ticket offer to the Showboats game against the Houston Gamblers on Memorial Day Weekend!



Kickoff is 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 28 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.



Join us to cheer on your hometown team to add a 4th game to their win streak! Plus, the first 2,000 fans to enter the stadium will receive a USFL Hat while supplies last!

Tickets start at just $5. To purchase discounted tickets, click here.

