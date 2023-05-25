Get $5 Showboats tickets for this weekend
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 has teamed up with the Memphis Showboats to provide the Mid-South with a special discounted ticket offer to the Showboats game against the Houston Gamblers on Memorial Day Weekend!
Kickoff is 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 28 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
Join us to cheer on your hometown team to add a 4th game to their win streak! Plus, the first 2,000 fans to enter the stadium will receive a USFL Hat while supplies last!
Tickets start at just $5. To purchase discounted tickets, click here.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.