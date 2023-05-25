Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

First Alert Forecast: warm, stray storm chance Thursday; few storms possible this weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: A few clouds may sneak across the Mid-South to kick off the day, but otherwise, more bright sunshine will continue to beam down on the region. A shower or two could bubble by the end of the day with highs in the middle 80s as a weak front slips southward. Any showers will fade quickly as lows fall back into the 50s for areas of east of Memphis; others will drop to the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: For many, the final day of school and the start of the summer vacation season – expect mostly to partly sunny skies in the wake of the front – we’ll have highs run slightly cooler – in the upper 70s to lower 80s with tolerably low humidity. Near the front, a few showers and storms could bubble up, mainly south of I-40 by the afternoon hours. Most of those downpours will fade after sunset with lows in the middle to upper 50s.

EXTENDED PLANNER: A few downpours could shift across the area on Saturday – but will not be a complete washout of your holiday weekend plans. Temperatures this weekend will run in the lower 80s – eventually turning toward higher humidity and warmer air filtering back into the region by next week. With that, a few popcorn downpours could be in play each afternoon, but many locations will likely remain dry.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Sheriff: Mother of teen charged in Fayette-Ware HS overdoses dies
Jeremy Walls
Man charged with attempted murder after attacking girlfriend, police say
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Ja Morant reacts following release of videos showing Tyre Nichols' assault
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office checked on Ja Morant over social media posts
MPD investigates on I-240
MPD investigates shooting after responding to victim on I-240

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a dry and mild end to the week followed by a chance of weekend rain
Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-May 24, 2023
WMC First Alert Weather
Mainly dry and mild pattern ahead of the holiday weekend
Spencer's Forecast