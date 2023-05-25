First Alert Forecast: warm, stray storm chance Thursday; few storms possible this weekend

THURSDAY: A few clouds may sneak across the Mid-South to kick off the day, but otherwise, more bright sunshine will continue to beam down on the region. A shower or two could bubble by the end of the day with highs in the middle 80s as a weak front slips southward. Any showers will fade quickly as lows fall back into the 50s for areas of east of Memphis; others will drop to the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: For many, the final day of school and the start of the summer vacation season – expect mostly to partly sunny skies in the wake of the front – we’ll have highs run slightly cooler – in the upper 70s to lower 80s with tolerably low humidity. Near the front, a few showers and storms could bubble up, mainly south of I-40 by the afternoon hours. Most of those downpours will fade after sunset with lows in the middle to upper 50s.

EXTENDED PLANNER: A few downpours could shift across the area on Saturday – but will not be a complete washout of your holiday weekend plans. Temperatures this weekend will run in the lower 80s – eventually turning toward higher humidity and warmer air filtering back into the region by next week. With that, a few popcorn downpours could be in play each afternoon, but many locations will likely remain dry.

