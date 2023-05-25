FedEx St. Jude Championship announces free tickets for military

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The FedEx St. Jude Championship returns to Memphis this August, featuring some of the top golfers in the world.

Thursday, officials announced a Military Ticket program that will offer active, retired and reserved military members and veterans an opportunity to reserve two complimentary tickets pet day.

“It’s been a long-time priority of the FedEx St. Jude Championship to provide access and experiences for our military guests who join us during championship week at TPC Southwind,” said Joe Tomek, executive director of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. “We’re thankful for our partnership with Big River Steel in helping us properly acknowledge and honor this special group of men and women.”

Click here to claim your military tickets.

