Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

FedEx St. Jude Championship announces free tickets for military

FedEx St. Jude Championship
FedEx St. Jude Championship(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The FedEx St. Jude Championship returns to Memphis this August, featuring some of the top golfers in the world.

Thursday, officials announced a Military Ticket program that will offer active, retired and reserved military members and veterans an opportunity to reserve two complimentary tickets pet day.

“It’s been a long-time priority of the FedEx St. Jude Championship to provide access and experiences for our military guests who join us during championship week at TPC Southwind,” said Joe Tomek, executive director of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. “We’re thankful for our partnership with Big River Steel in helping us properly acknowledge and honor this special group of men and women.”

Click here to claim your military tickets.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Sheriff: Mother of teen charged in Fayette-Ware HS overdoses dies
Jeremy Walls
Man charged with attempted murder after attacking girlfriend, police say
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Aderrian Murry was shot by police after calling 911 for help.
Mississippi boy shot by officer after calling 911 for help
Edmund Ford Sr. (L) and Edmund Ford Jr. (R)
FBI conducts search at Ford family home

Latest News

Discounted Showboats tickets are available!
Get $5 Showboats tickets for this weekend
Ja Morant reacts following release of videos showing Tyre Nichols' assault
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office checked on Ja Morant over social media posts
Luken Baker
Redbirds slugger Luken Baker enjoying career year in Memphis
Redbirds slugger Luken Baker enjoying career year in Memphis