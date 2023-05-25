FBI conducts search at City Councilman’s home
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FBI officials say they have conducted a search warrant at a home on Summer Shade Lane.
The address is listed by the Shelby County Election Commission as the home of Edmund Ford, Jr., a city council member for district 6.
Details behind the search have not been revealed and the FBI will not comment further.
Action News 5 has reached out to Ford for comment.
