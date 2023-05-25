Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

FBI conducts search at City Councilman’s home

Edmund Ford Jr.
Edmund Ford Jr.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FBI officials say they have conducted a search warrant at a home on Summer Shade Lane.

The address is listed by the Shelby County Election Commission as the home of Edmund Ford, Jr., a city council member for district 6.

Details behind the search have not been revealed and the FBI will not comment further.

Action News 5 has reached out to Ford for comment.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Sheriff: Mother of teen charged in Fayette-Ware HS overdoses dies
Jeremy Walls
Man charged with attempted murder after attacking girlfriend, police say
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Ja Morant reacts following release of videos showing Tyre Nichols' assault
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office checked on Ja Morant over social media posts
MPD investigates on I-240
MPD investigates shooting after responding to victim on I-240

Latest News

Spencer's Forecast
Teen in custody after carjacking, shots fired in Horn Lake
NLE Choppa unveils the new Dream Court
NLE Choppa unveils ‘Dream Court’ for kids to play basketball
NLE Choppa unveils Dream Court for kids