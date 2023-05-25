Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Fans flock to Tina Turner Museum remembering the life and legacy of the Queen of Rock ‘N’ Roll

By Bria Bolden
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:27 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fans of the Queen of Rock ‘N’ Roll are heading straight to sites around the world to honor her.

Action News 5 made the trip to the Tina Turner Museum in Brownsville, talking to fans about how they’re remembering the music icon.

Tina Turner’s music touched the world, but after talking to fans Wednesday, it was her personal story that really connects them to the Queen Rock ‘N’ Roll.

Just north of Memphis sits the The West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center, Home of the Tina Turner Museum.

As news of the Queen of Rock ‘N’ Roll’s death spread, fans like Dotty Graff said they had to stop by to remember their favorite artist.

“Her empowerment of her strength and her courage to endure such hardships in life and yet still rise above everything to be the very best is still is exactly the life must all of us to start a live,” said Graff.

The museum is an international stop for Tina fans.

Alex Dalton and Nicole Neimann were driving through Tennessee and wanted to stop by.

" She kind of raised her self up from the ashes and were big fans of Mad Max,” said Dalton. “It was just kind of cool she was just one of those people if I could do anything you know.”

Turner was from Nutbush, Tennessee, about 14 miles from her former schoolhouse turned museum bearing her name.

Executive Director of the museum Sonia Lotlaw-Clark says she’s glad it still stands to educate the world on all things Tina.

“It’s just a very humbling feeling, but also proud feeling to know that we’re going to be able to carry that on and that she means so much to the whole world,” said Lotlaw-Clark

Brownsville Mayor Richard Rawls says they have their own plan to pay homage to the music icon at their annual Blues Festival this weekend.

“We’re going to honor Tina and I just tomorrow and this weekend,” said Rawls. “That’s what we were always.”

“We will recognize her every opportunity we have because she was huge,” said Rawls.

From her costumes, the dance moves and the music Tina Turner’s legacy keeps on rollin’

The museum is back open Thursday morning at 9:00 AM.

They do plan on doing something special to honor Tina, soon.

