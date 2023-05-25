Advertise with Us
Crash shuts down lanes on I-240 near Lamar

Crash shuts down lanes on I-240 near Lamar
Crash shuts down lanes on I-240 near Lamar(TDOT)
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash is causing major traffic delays on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on I-240 near Lamar Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital after the wreck.

All southbound lanes are shut down, and the Memphis Police is redirecting traffic.

