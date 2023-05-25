Best Life: How to win at work

Advertise with Us
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Are you giving your all at the office? According to psychology today, 40% of the workforce falls under the “nonparticipation” category.

The measure of services an employee can produce in an hour has plummeted by the worst rate since 1947. Many employees are becoming lazy, and most employers are fed up.

It’s never too late to wake up, get motivated, and back in the game. Experts say there are three principles that can make anyone stand out at work.

“Being hungry, humble, and smart. Hungry means you’re a go-getter,” says Samantha Schilke, the Executive Director of Team Strength, Inc.

Always submit more than is asked of you. Experts say going above and beyond makes employees more likely to be promoted or given more recognition.

“Humble means you have quiet confidence,” says Schilke.

This means knowing what you’re good at and what you’re not good at. Don’t be afraid to ask for help if you don’t know how to do something.

“Smart means you are very good at knowing how your actions and words affect other people,” said Schilke.

Timing also matters. Always turn in a project by the deadline, if not before. Managers also want responses, even if they don’t know the answer.

If you need more time, let them know and be specific about when they will get the answer. If you can’t answer questions right away, send a message letting them know when you will have the answer.

“Everybody wants a positive person on their team,” said Schilke.

Another way to appear a star is to always volunteer. Experts say volunteering to travel is no longer normal.

Those who volunteer are more likely to be promoted or given more responsibility.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

