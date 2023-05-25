Advertise with Us
17-year-old has been charged as an adult in Oxford shooting
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford Police Department confirms that a 17-year-old has been charged as an adult for a shooting that took place on May 20, 2023.

On May 25, officers arrested Sean Gathright, a 17-year-old resident of Jacksonville, Florida, in connection with an aggravated assault and shooting that happened at Holly Hills Apartments.

Gathright is currently facing adult charges and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Though the juvenile is in police custody, this is still an open investigation.

