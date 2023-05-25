Advertise with Us
16-year-old accused of stealing car in Horn Lake is now in DeSoto County Sheriff’s custody

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 16-year-old is accused of stealing a car from a Horn Lake apartment complex is now in DeSoto County Sheriff’s custody.

A nearby resident whose surveillance camera captured the suspect credits the technology for helping deputies arrest him.

“And the crazy thing about this, I did not have an alarm system up until a month ago,” said a neighbor who rather not be identified.

The resident said he was startled from his sleep around 6AM when three DeSoto County deputies at his door.” I heard a large bang on my door, like an aggressive knock, they say there’s been a shooting and a suspect ran across your yard,” said the resident. 

The resident said he shared his surveillance video with deputies showing the suspect running with a gunshot wound to his right hand. According to the Sheriff’s Department, just after 6 AM deputies responded to a shots fired call around Highway 301 & Goodman Road in Horn Lake. Witnesses say a suspect stole a vehicle from the Crescent Apartments.

One of the victims followed the suspect to this gas station where shots were fired.

Investigators said it is unclear who fired shots. “The suspect was bleeding. He ran all the way through the store parking lot and of course ran across my front lawn, my truck, and kept trucking through,” said the resident.

DeSoto County deputies used K-9′s and a drone to search for the 16 y/o suspect. He was taken into custody three hours later.

That 16-year-old was taken to Regional One for his injury.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says this is one of 14 reported stolen vehicles so far this year.

