Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

1 dead after fatal shooting in Horn Lake, police confirm

1 dead after fatal shooting in Horn Lake
1 dead after fatal shooting in Horn Lake(MDOT)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - The Horn Lake Police Department has confirmed the death of one victim after a fatal shooting in the Horn Lake area.

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to a shooting that took place on Highway 51 north of Goodman Road.

When officers arrived, they discovered a male victim that had suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene prior to the police arriving.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Sheriff: Mother of teen charged in Fayette-Ware HS overdoses dies
Aderrian Murry was shot by police after calling 911 for help.
Mississippi boy shot by officer after calling 911 for help
Jeremy Walls
Man charged with attempted murder after attacking girlfriend, police say
Edmund Ford Sr. (L) and Edmund Ford Jr. (R)
FBI conducts search at Ford family home
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

Ja Morant Hunger shoes drop on SNKRS app
Teen in custody after car theft, shots fired in Horn Lake
Teen in custody after car theft, shots fired in Horn Lake
16-year-old accused of stealing car in Horn Lake is now in DeSoto County Sheriff’s custody
Thursday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a great wrap up to the week and new data on weekend rain chances