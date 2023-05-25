1 dead after fatal shooting in Horn Lake, police confirm

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - The Horn Lake Police Department has confirmed the death of one victim after a fatal shooting in the Horn Lake area.

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to a shooting that took place on Highway 51 north of Goodman Road.

When officers arrived, they discovered a male victim that had suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene prior to the police arriving.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.