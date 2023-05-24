Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Your First Alert to a dry and mild end to the week followed by a chance of weekend rain

By Ron Childers
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry air from the northeast will filter into the Mid-South tonight making for more sunshine and lower humidity as the week comes to a close. That will be followed by a low pressure system on the southeast coast this weekend that will drive some Atlantic moisture into the Mid-South bringing the potential for showers for some areas Saturday.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny with a breezy Northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 and overnight lows near 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs in the lower 80s and lows near 60.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Memorial Day will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy, warmer, and a bit muggier with afternoon highs near 90.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Crime scene tape
Sheriff: Mother of teen charged in Fayette-Ware HS overdoses dies
Cornelius McGhee Jr.
Mother wants justice after 15-year-old shot, killed: ‘He wasn’t a threat’
The Game of Bones tent
Members of BBQ cooking team say they were unfairly kicked out of Memphis in May
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’

Latest News

5 Star Story: Media Mogul Ryan Seacrest opens Seacrest Studios
City leaders speak on the plans for the youth during the summer
MSCS officials say TCAP scores in English language arts have improved
With the city’s curfew on pause, city leaders look to other options to keep kids out of trouble
With the city’s curfew on pause, city leaders look to other options to keep kids out of trouble
Seacrest Studios opens at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital
Ryan Seacrest opens media center inside Le Bonheur for patients