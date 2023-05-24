Your First Alert to a dry and mild end to the week followed by a chance of weekend rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry air from the northeast will filter into the Mid-South tonight making for more sunshine and lower humidity as the week comes to a close. That will be followed by a low pressure system on the southeast coast this weekend that will drive some Atlantic moisture into the Mid-South bringing the potential for showers for some areas Saturday.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny with a breezy Northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 and overnight lows near 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs in the lower 80s and lows near 60.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Memorial Day will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy, warmer, and a bit muggier with afternoon highs near 90.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.