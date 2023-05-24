Wynne takes first steps toward new high school

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Wynne School District has taken the first steps toward building a new high school.

Members of the community, school district, and architects gathered Tuesday to discuss what they want for the new school.

Christy Leake, a parent of two students, said it wasn’t just the students who suffered from the loss.

“The school’s been the heart of the community, and it just hurts,” she said. “It’s hard to drive through town and not see destruction.”

Several community members noted how much the community used the school auditorium, even stating that funerals had been held there before.

Safety is also a concern for both parents and school administrators.

“We looked at shelters, and they look really good as far as not only protecting against storms but also an active shooter, which seems to be more prevalent than a storm these days,” said Principal Dusty Meek.

Parents and teachers also want to bring technology to the forefront and make sure children are set up for success.

“We want them to have a place where they can thrive, where they can excel, where they can make Wynne an even better place,” Leake said.

The community was also clear about wanting a building that will not only give students the best education but also be built for the future.

“It can really set Wynne on the map, regionally, statewide, and even nationally on how we respond through just building the high school,” she said.

Students will use a temporary campus located across from the primary building until the new school is built.

Construction is expected to be finished by the Fall 2026 semester.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.