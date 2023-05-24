University of Memphis and Kroger team up to fight hunger with 901 game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis has teamed up with Kroger stores to help fight hunger for the Tigers’ 901 Game on September 2, 2023.

The 901 Game, presented by Kroger, will feature discounted $10 tickets, available for purchase at any Memphis area Kroger from May 24-Aug. 18. Each ticket sold provides three meals to families in need through the Mid-South Food Bank, which supports Kroger’s Zero Hunger, Zero Waste program.

Fans can purchase the $10 tickets online at GoTigersGo.com/Kroger or by scanning the QR codes that will be at all Mid-South area Kroger locations. For questions, call the University of Memphis ticket office at 901-678-2331.

