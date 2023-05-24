Stax Museum releases statement on Rock n’ Roll Queen Tina Turner’s passing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Historic Stax Museum released a statement on the sudden passing of musical muse and Rock n’ Roll legend Tina Turner’s passing at age 83.

The museum released the following statement:

TIna Turner, the Queen of Rock and Roll, overcame many challenges in her lifetime to become possibly the most famous female singer of all time. That she is from the tiny town of Nutbush, Tennessee just north of Memphis, is no coincidence, given the amount of raw talent and soul that emerged from this area. She will always be remembered and celebrated at the Stax Museum of American Soul Music, where her dress, shoes, and other memorabilia are on permanent display. Our thoughts are with her husband, family, and fans throughout the world.

