Showboats players meet with juvenile detention detainees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Young men locked up in the detention center at juvenile court had a surprise visit today by players from the USFL.

Memphis Showboats receiver Ryan McDaniel and Houston Gamblers player Justin Hall spent some time encouraging detainees.

The players say they shared aspirations in life and urged the kids in custody to work for what they want in life.

“Everybody everywhere needs somebody. Nobody’s perfect. So just being able to help wherever you’re at is just a blessing in itself,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel says just having players show up for the detainees at juvenile court tells the young people they’re remembered and not alone.

