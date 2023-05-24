Shelby County Sheriff’s Office checked on Ja Morant over social media posts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office officials say they checked on Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant on Wednesday morning.

The check was in regard to social media posts Morant made Wednesday morning.

The now-deleted Instagram posts were saying he loved each of his parents and a vague “bye.”

Morant told deputies he is fine and taking a social media break.

Morant is on suspension following a second incident where he flashed a gun on Instagram Live.

The NBA is investigating the video to determine if further punishment is needed.

We got MUCH LOVE for you @JaMorant!!! Everything will be ok! pic.twitter.com/qE3qQTQ2AN — Doc Holliday (@The_DocHolliday) May 24, 2023

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.