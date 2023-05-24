Advertise with Us
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office checked on Ja Morant over social media posts

Ja Morant reacts following release of videos showing Tyre Nichols' assault
Ja Morant reacts following release of videos showing Tyre Nichols' assault(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office officials say they checked on Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant on Wednesday morning.

The check was in regard to social media posts Morant made Wednesday morning.

The now-deleted Instagram posts were saying he loved each of his parents and a vague “bye.”

Morant told deputies he is fine and taking a social media break.

Morant is on suspension following a second incident where he flashed a gun on Instagram Live.

The NBA is investigating the video to determine if further punishment is needed.

