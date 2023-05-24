One injured in shooting near Manassas High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Wednesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. near Manassas High School.

The victim was transported to the hospital, according to police.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates.

