MSCS offers re-testing opportunities for TCAP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of 3rd graders across Tennessee will begin retaking the reading and language arts portion of this year’s state-mandated test.

Students who did not meet state proficiency levels are required to retest, attend summer school or repeat the 3rd grade.

We do not have a specific number of students in Memphis, as MSCS leaders say they will not be releasing that information until this fall.

We do know 60% of students across the state did not meet proficiency levels and will begin retesting Wednesday.

Parents and third graders within MSCS received notification this Monday about if their students met proficiency levels.

A law passed 2 years ago requires 3rd students who do not meet proficiency levels to attend summer school, a tutoring program or repeat the third grade.

While we do not have a number of how many students were notified, we know the district has been struggling in the ELA area.

Earlier this year, MSCS said during a winter exam, out of 6,000 students, 4,000 of them scored below proficiency level.

They also feared 2,000 of them would have to repeat the third grade.

A parent that I spoke with tells me her son received an “achieving” score, a score below proficient.

She says she hopes he passes the retake test, but if not, she’s prepared to enroll him in summer school.

“He’s a great reader. He’s got great grades during school. Just to know he’s done all the hard work throughout the year and still has to retake a test, it’s kind of disheartening,” said a parent of MCS 3rd grader, Sharonda Williams.

Parents also have the option to appeal the state’s retention decision for their children.

The appeal window will be from May 30 through June 13.

Retesting will be today through Friday at your child’s school.

Summer Learning Academy will be from June 20 through July 19

MSCS leaders say retest scores are expected to be available within 48 hours of testing. Meaning, by next Tuesday parents should know if their students need to attend summer school, repeat the 3rd grade, or if they need to appeal that decision.

