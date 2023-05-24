MPD officer injured during crash on Union Ave.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers responded to a car crash on Tuesday night that left one injured.
The two-car crash occurred around 9:49 p.m. on Union Avenue near Cooper Street.
An officer in the crash was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
The other driver was cited for failure to yield, said police.
There were no other injuries.
On May 23, 2023, at approximately 9:49 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Union near Cooper, involving an MPD officer. The officer was taken to ROH non-critical. There were no other injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was cited for Failure to Yield. pic.twitter.com/EcL6PDqC8F— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 24, 2023
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.