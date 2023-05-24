Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD officer injured during crash on Union Ave.

MPD
MPD(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers responded to a car crash on Tuesday night that left one injured.

The two-car crash occurred around 9:49 p.m. on Union Avenue near Cooper Street.

An officer in the crash was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The other driver was cited for failure to yield, said police.

There were no other injuries.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Crime scene tape
Sheriff: Mother of teen charged in Fayette-Ware HS overdoses dies
Cornelius McGhee Jr.
Mother wants justice after 15-year-old shot, killed: ‘He wasn’t a threat’
The Game of Bones tent
Members of BBQ cooking team say they were unfairly kicked out of Memphis in May
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’

Latest News

Manassas High School
One injured in shooting near Manassas High School
MPD investigates on I-240
MPD investigates shooting on I-240 near Getwell Rd.
MSCS offers re-testing opportunities for TCAP
Spencer's Forecast