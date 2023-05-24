MPD investigates shooting after responding to victim on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers are investigating a shooting after responding to a victim on I-240.

According to officers, it is unclear where the shooting occurred. Officers were called to the victim at 5:18 a.m. near the Getwell Road exit.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

We are working to gather more information.

