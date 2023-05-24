Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD investigates shooting after responding to victim on I-240

MPD investigates on I-240
MPD investigates on I-240(TDOT)
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers are investigating a shooting after responding to a victim on I-240.

According to officers, it is unclear where the shooting occurred. Officers were called to the victim at 5:18 a.m. near the Getwell Road exit.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

We are working to gather more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Crime scene tape
Sheriff: Mother of teen charged in Fayette-Ware HS overdoses dies
Cornelius McGhee Jr.
Mother wants justice after 15-year-old shot, killed: ‘He wasn’t a threat’
The Game of Bones tent
Members of BBQ cooking team say they were unfairly kicked out of Memphis in May
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’

Latest News

MPD
MPD officer injured during two-vehicle crash on Union Ave.
Krispy Kreme offers free dozen of ‘Dough-plomas’ to class of 2023
Krispy Kreme offers free doughnut ‘Dough-ploma’ to class of 2023
3rd graders in Tennessee
MSCS offers re-testing opportunities for TCAP
Fedex Express pilots will hold informational picket on Wednesday.
FedEx Express pilots to hold informational picket
Manassas High School
One injured in shooting near Manassas High School