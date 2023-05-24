Advertise with Us
MPD: 1 dead after fatal shooting near Eldridge Avenue, suspect still at large

A crime scene in Memphis
A crime scene in Memphis(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place near Eldridge Avenue.

Around 12:34 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting near Tunica Street and Eldridge Avenue.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that one male victim had been injured.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, a male with facial tattoos, is still at large.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

