Memphis Botanic Garden to celebrate 70th birthday with 1970′s themed party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Botanic Garden will celebrate its 70th birthday with a 1970′s themed “Groovy Garden Party.”

The 1970′s themed party will take place on June 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Memphis Botanic Garden.

The event will feature cocktails popular in the 1970′s, music, and activities.

During the event, attendees can create beaded-headed planters and make their own pet rocks.

Guests are also encouraged to dress to impress.

“We’re so excited to celebrate our 70th birthday with the Groovy Garden Party. The Garden is the perfect place to embrace your inner flower child while you enjoy a groovy night out!” said Gina Harris, Director of Education and Events.

The event is for adults 21 and up.

Tickets are $35 for MBG members and $45 for non-members.

Each ticket includes admission to the event and three alcoholic beverages and small bites.

Click here to learn more and purchase tickets.

