Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Memphis Botanic Garden to celebrate 70th birthday with 1970′s themed party

Memphis Botanic Garden logo.
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Botanic Garden will celebrate its 70th birthday with a 1970′s themed “Groovy Garden Party.”

The 1970′s themed party will take place on June 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Memphis Botanic Garden.

The event will feature cocktails popular in the 1970′s, music, and activities.

During the event, attendees can create beaded-headed planters and make their own pet rocks.

Guests are also encouraged to dress to impress.

“We’re so excited to celebrate our 70th birthday with the Groovy Garden Party. The Garden is the perfect place to embrace your inner flower child while you enjoy a groovy night out!” said Gina Harris, Director of Education and Events.

The event is for adults 21 and up.

Tickets are $35 for MBG members and $45 for non-members.

Each ticket includes admission to the event and three alcoholic beverages and small bites.

Click here to learn more and purchase tickets.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Crime scene tape
Sheriff: Mother of teen charged in Fayette-Ware HS overdoses dies
Cornelius McGhee Jr.
Mother wants justice after 15-year-old shot, killed: ‘He wasn’t a threat’
The Game of Bones tent
Members of BBQ cooking team say they were unfairly kicked out of Memphis in May
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’

Latest News

Tina Turner
Stax Museum releases statement on Rock n’ Roll Queen Tina Turner’s passing
Cortez Darling
Man charged in Southaven drive-by shooting
Commercial Appeal food reporter talks unique BBQ dishes
Commercial Appeal food reporter talks unique BBQ dishes
Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, with many people spending more time outside.
Memorial Day tips to avoid a trip to the ER