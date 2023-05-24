Man shot in face in North Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot in the face on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police say the victim of the shooting was found at 12:34 a.m. on 1096 Thomas Street at Trinity C.M.E Church.

Officers found a 2009 silver Infiniti G37 wrecked out in front of the church.

The man was laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his face, according to police.

The victim was responsive and told police that three people were in the car with him during the incident.

He also told police that he did not know their names and did not know the location of the original incident.

The victim was given first aid and transported to the hospital, according to police.

The original shooting call came in at 7th Street North and Guthrie Avenue North at 12:29 a.m.

Police say the call was then updated to an address on North Manassas Sreet at 12:31 a.m.

The address was again updated to Tully Street at 12:32 a.m.

The street that the victim was located on, 1096 Thomas Street, was parallel to the address on Tully Street.

No other victims were located in the area.

Officers checked the area over in 7th Street North and Guthrie Avenue North and found a house with two bullet holes.

There were four victims inside the house who told police they were all sleeping when they heard gunshots outside.

No injuries were reported.

Approximately 17 shell casings were located in the area, according to police.

Officers also noticed two shell casings on the ground near the wrecked Infiniti.

Two firearm magazines were also found inside the vehicle.

The vehicle was eventually towed to the city impound.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.