Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man shot in face in North Memphis, police say

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot in the face on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police say the victim of the shooting was found at 12:34 a.m. on 1096 Thomas Street at Trinity C.M.E Church.

Officers found a 2009 silver Infiniti G37 wrecked out in front of the church.

The man was laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his face, according to police.

The victim was responsive and told police that three people were in the car with him during the incident.

He also told police that he did not know their names and did not know the location of the original incident.

The victim was given first aid and transported to the hospital, according to police.

The original shooting call came in at 7th Street North and Guthrie Avenue North at 12:29 a.m.

Police say the call was then updated to an address on North Manassas Sreet at 12:31 a.m.

The address was again updated to Tully Street at 12:32 a.m.

The street that the victim was located on, 1096 Thomas Street, was parallel to the address on Tully Street.

No other victims were located in the area.

Officers checked the area over in 7th Street North and Guthrie Avenue North and found a house with two bullet holes.

There were four victims inside the house who told police they were all sleeping when they heard gunshots outside.

No injuries were reported.

Approximately 17 shell casings were located in the area, according to police.

Officers also noticed two shell casings on the ground near the wrecked Infiniti.

Two firearm magazines were also found inside the vehicle.

The vehicle was eventually towed to the city impound.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Crime scene tape
Sheriff: Mother of teen charged in Fayette-Ware HS overdoses dies
Cornelius McGhee Jr.
Mother wants justice after 15-year-old shot, killed: ‘He wasn’t a threat’
The Game of Bones tent
Members of BBQ cooking team say they were unfairly kicked out of Memphis in May
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’

Latest News

“Discovery the Greenway” kicks off June 3
“Discovery the Greenway” kicks off June 3
Cornelius McGhee Jr.
Mother wants justice after 15-year-old shot, killed: ‘He wasn’t a threat’
Jeremy Walls
Man charged with attempted murder after attacking girlfriend, police say
MPD
MPD officer injured during two-vehicle crash on Union Ave.