Man charged with attempted murder after attacking girlfriend, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is arrested and charged with attempted murder after attacking his girlfriend, according to Memphis Police Department.

Jeremy Walls, 33, is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

On May 6, officers responded to a fight call in the waiting room at Regional One Hospital on 877 Jefferson Avenue.

The victim told police that she and her boyfriend, Walls, had an argument at his home on Ledger Road.

During the argument, Walls became angry and attacked the victim.

Walls picked the victim up, slammed her head and neck on the floor, punched her in the face, kicked her in the abdomen, and stomped her chest several times, according to police.

According to police, the attack resulted in a concussion, a broken neck, spinal injury, contact with suspected exposure to other diseases, and a lower lobe right lung nodule.

The victim must wear a neck, chest, and back brace to keep her spine straight during recovery.

