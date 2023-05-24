Man charged in Southaven drive-by shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A man is facing charges after a road rage shooting in Southaven.

Police were called to the scene on Stateline Road on Tuesday after 9 p.m.

Officers found a victim who had been shot in the thigh.

Detectives were able to track down the suspect’s vehicle and determined where the alleged shooter lives.

Wednesday, detectives were able to take Cortez Darling into custody and seized his vehicle, which had a gun inside.

Darling is charged with attempted murder and drive-by shooting.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.