Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man charged in Southaven drive-by shooting

Cortez Darling
Cortez Darling(Southaven PD)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A man is facing charges after a road rage shooting in Southaven.

Police were called to the scene on Stateline Road on Tuesday after 9 p.m.

Officers found a victim who had been shot in the thigh.

Detectives were able to track down the suspect’s vehicle and determined where the alleged shooter lives.

Wednesday, detectives were able to take Cortez Darling into custody and seized his vehicle, which had a gun inside.

Darling is charged with attempted murder and drive-by shooting.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Crime scene tape
Sheriff: Mother of teen charged in Fayette-Ware HS overdoses dies
Cornelius McGhee Jr.
Mother wants justice after 15-year-old shot, killed: ‘He wasn’t a threat’
The Game of Bones tent
Members of BBQ cooking team say they were unfairly kicked out of Memphis in May
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’

Latest News

Memphis Botanic Garden to celebrate 70th birthday with 1970′s themed party
Tina Turner
Stax Museum releases statement on Rock n’ Roll Queen Tina Turner’s passing
Commercial Appeal food reporter talks unique BBQ dishes
Commercial Appeal food reporter talks unique BBQ dishes
Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, with many people spending more time outside.
Memorial Day tips to avoid a trip to the ER