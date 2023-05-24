Advertise with Us
Mainly dry and mild pattern ahead of the holiday weekend

By Spencer Denton
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clear and dry this morning, then mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Winds will turn northeast at 5 to 10mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows will be in the low 60s. Wind northeast at 5 mph.  

LATE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 80s Thursday and around 80 Friday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Sunday will be dry with highs in the mid 80s both days. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Hot and dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

