Lakeland woman sentenced for student loan fraud

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Lakeland woman was sentenced to prison for student loan fraud.

Kelli L. Pollard, 56, will be serving time in federal prison for obtaining federally insured student loan funds.

Kevin G. Ritz, United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, announced the sentence on Wednesday.

Pollard made false statements and forged documents to the University of Memphis between 2017 and 2020 to qualify for $94,299, according to United States Attorney Ritz and information presented in court.

United States District Judge Thomas L. Parker sentenced Pollard to one year and one day in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

In addition, she was ordered to pay restitution to the US Department of Education.

