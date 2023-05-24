Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Lakeland woman sentenced for student loan fraud

A Lakeland woman has been sentenced to federal prison for student loan fraud.
A Lakeland woman has been sentenced to federal prison for student loan fraud.(Pixabay via MGN)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Lakeland woman was sentenced to prison for student loan fraud.

Kelli L. Pollard, 56, will be serving time in federal prison for obtaining federally insured student loan funds.

Kevin G. Ritz, United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, announced the sentence on Wednesday.

Pollard made false statements and forged documents to the University of Memphis between 2017 and 2020 to qualify for $94,299, according to United States Attorney Ritz and information presented in court.

United States District Judge Thomas L. Parker sentenced Pollard to one year and one day in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

In addition, she was ordered to pay restitution to the US Department of Education.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Crime scene tape
Sheriff: Mother of teen charged in Fayette-Ware HS overdoses dies
Cornelius McGhee Jr.
Mother wants justice after 15-year-old shot, killed: ‘He wasn’t a threat’
The Game of Bones tent
Members of BBQ cooking team say they were unfairly kicked out of Memphis in May
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’

Latest News

The 2023 Great American River Run will take place this Memorial Day Weekend
The 2023 Great American River Run to take place Memorial Day Weekend
A crime scene in Memphis
MPD: 1 dead after fatal shooting near Eldridge Avenue, suspect still at large
Memphis Botanic Garden to celebrate 70th birthday with 1970′s themed party
Tina Turner
Stax Museum releases statement on Rock n’ Roll Queen Tina Turner’s passing