Krispy Kreme offers free dozen of doughnuts ‘Dough-ploma’ to class of 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Krispy Kreme will celebrate the class of 2023 with a free dozen of doughnuts.

Any high school or college senior can get a free original glazed dozen in a “Dough-ploma” wrapped box on Wednesday.

Graduates must wear a graduation cap and gown or shirts and jackets that show “Class of 2023 swag” to receive the “Dough-ploma.”

“We started this during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we haven’t forgotten that the lives of this year’s graduates were heavily impacted by the pandemic. We are thrilled to celebrate their perseverance and spirit the best way we know how: free Original Glazed doughnuts,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

