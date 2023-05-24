FedEx Express pilots to hold informational picket

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The FedEx Express pilots will hold an informational picket on Wednesday.

The informational picket will be outside FedEx Air Operations Center on Democrat Road starting at noon.

Last week the pilots voted in support of a strike if one is needed to achieve a new agreement.

Negotiations for a new deal began in May 2021 and entered mediation in October 2022.

The strike would not begin until the National Mediation Board decides that mediation efforts would not be productive.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.