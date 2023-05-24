Advertise with Us
FedEx Express pilots to hold informational picket

By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The FedEx Express pilots will hold an informational picket on Wednesday.

The informational picket will be outside FedEx Air Operations Center on Democrat Road starting at noon.

Last week the pilots voted in support of a strike if one is needed to achieve a new agreement.

Negotiations for a new deal began in May 2021 and entered mediation in October 2022.

The strike would not begin until the National Mediation Board decides that mediation efforts would not be productive.

