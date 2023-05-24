“Discovery the Greenway” kicks off June 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wolf River Conservancy is planning its annual “Discover the Greenway” awareness and FUNdraising campaign.

Discover the Greenway is a week-long, outdoor exploration series of events, taking place June 3-10th.

Here are the events planned for the entire week:

June 3, 9am-3pm

Paddle the Wolf

Germantown Parkway to Kennedy Park

June 4, 12:30-5:30pm

Family Paddle

Germantown Parkway to Walnut Grove

June 5, 6:30-7:30pm

Sunset Yoga

Mud Island Trailhead

June 6, 6:30-7:30pm

Nature Walk

East Memphis section (Humphreys)

June 7

Open (in case of rain)

June 8, 6:30-7:30pm

Arboretum Walk

Shady Grove Trailhead

June 9, 6:30-8:30pm

Poker Ride

Germantown Greenway

June 10, 8am

NEW! Greenway 5K

Shady Grove Trailhead

Click here to register for “Discovery the Greenway” or to sign up for the Greenway 5K.

