“Discovery the Greenway” kicks off June 3

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wolf River Conservancy is planning its annual “Discover the Greenway” awareness and FUNdraising campaign.

Susan Graham, chief development officer with Wolf River Conservancy, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about all the activities planned and how the money raised with be put back to work.

Discover the Greenway is a week-long, outdoor exploration series of events, taking place June 3-10th.

Here are the events planned for the entire week:

June 3, 9am-3pm

Paddle the Wolf

Germantown Parkway to Kennedy Park

June 4, 12:30-5:30pm

Family Paddle

Germantown Parkway to Walnut Grove

June 5, 6:30-7:30pm

Sunset Yoga

Mud Island Trailhead

June 6, 6:30-7:30pm

Nature Walk

East Memphis section (Humphreys)

June 7

Open (in case of rain)

June 8, 6:30-7:30pm

Arboretum Walk

Shady Grove Trailhead

June 9, 6:30-8:30pm

Poker Ride

Germantown Greenway

June 10, 8am

NEW! Greenway 5K

Shady Grove Trailhead

Click here to register for “Discovery the Greenway” or to sign up for the Greenway 5K.

