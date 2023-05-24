“Discovery the Greenway” kicks off June 3
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wolf River Conservancy is planning its annual “Discover the Greenway” awareness and FUNdraising campaign.
Susan Graham, chief development officer with Wolf River Conservancy, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about all the activities planned and how the money raised with be put back to work.
Discover the Greenway is a week-long, outdoor exploration series of events, taking place June 3-10th.
Here are the events planned for the entire week:
June 3, 9am-3pm
Paddle the Wolf
Germantown Parkway to Kennedy Park
June 4, 12:30-5:30pm
Family Paddle
Germantown Parkway to Walnut Grove
June 5, 6:30-7:30pm
Sunset Yoga
Mud Island Trailhead
June 6, 6:30-7:30pm
Nature Walk
East Memphis section (Humphreys)
June 7
Open (in case of rain)
June 8, 6:30-7:30pm
Arboretum Walk
Shady Grove Trailhead
June 9, 6:30-8:30pm
Poker Ride
Germantown Greenway
June 10, 8am
NEW! Greenway 5K
Shady Grove Trailhead
Click here to register for “Discovery the Greenway” or to sign up for the Greenway 5K.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.