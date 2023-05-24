Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
The 2023 Great American River Run to take place Memorial Day Weekend

The 2023 Great American River Run will take place this Memorial Day Weekend
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis riverfront will be front and center at this year’s Great American River Run that is taking place this Memorial Day Weekend.

Saturday, May 27, 2023, will be the 7th edition of the Great American River Run.

This year, there will be a number of cash prizes for the top finishers.

The run will start and finish at the historic Beale Street, and will also guide the runners through downtown Memphis.

Registration is now open and military discounts are being offered as well. Fore more information go to https://memphisinmay.org/events/great-american-river-run/

