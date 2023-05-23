Your First Alert to mainly dry and mild pattern ahead of the holiday weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An area of low pressure riding along the Florida panhandle is driving some Gulf moisture into the Mid-South this evening keeping a slight chance of a shower in the mix, but drier air streaming in from the northeast will limit rain chances and lower humidity as the week continues.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light East wind and overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and lows in the low to mid 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the mid 80s and overnight lows near 60. Friday will be mostly sunny and mild with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows near 60.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Memorial Day will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.