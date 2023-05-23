Woman used stolen ID to buy Mercedes, BMW and Audi, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is accused of using a stolen identity to purchase multiple cars from Memphis dealerships.

Police say Francresha Williams, 28, stole a woman’s identity and bought several vehicles.

She allegedly used the fake information and forged the woman’s signature at three different locations on three different days.

She then purchased a BMW, a Mercedes-Benz and an Audi A7 with the false identity, according to the arrest affidavit.

Williams is charged with theft of property, identity theft and forgery.

