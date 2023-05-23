Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Woman charged for allegedly setting victim’s car, house on fire

Jamilla Watkins
Jamilla Watkins(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested and charged a woman for allegedly setting a victim’s car and house on fire.

Jamilla Watkins, 45, is charged with domestic violence, setting fire to personal property, and arson.

Memphis Fire Department responded to a house fire on Jan. 23 on Raines Road.

Investigators discovered the home was intentionally set on fire by Watkins.

On Oct. 31, 2022, the mother of two of the victims said she was present when her daughter got into a fight with Watkins after the mother kicked Watkins out of her residence on Moccasin Drive.

Police say she then became angry and told all three victims, “If I can’t stay at this house, nobody can and I’m going to set fire to your homes and cars.”

The next day on Nov. 1, 2022, one of the victim’s cars was set on fire and she witnessed Watkins running out of her driveway.

The suspect then said to two of the victims, “I have something for you two fat b**ches.”

Watkins was given a $35,000 bond, according to MPD.

