Warm days and pleasant nights ahead

By Spencer Denton
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm by afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows will be in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the low 60s.

LATE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 80sand lows back around 60.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday look dry with highs in the low to mid 80s Saturday and mid to upper 80s Sunday. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Hot, somewhat humid and dry with highs in the upper 80s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

