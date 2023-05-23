Twilight Thursdays returns to the Memphis Botanic Garden

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Twilight Thursdays is back at the Memphis Botanic Garden and will continue through October.

Every Thursday through October 26, from 5-8 p.m., the Garden will be open for extended hours for visitors to explore the 96-acre grounds.

Director of Education and Event for the Memphis Botanic Garden Gina Harris joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what visitors will be able to enjoy on these special nights.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.