Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Teen girl arrested, accused of arranging school bus hit, police say

A 14-year-old girl allegedly planned a "hit squad" attack on a school bus, police say. (Credit: WUSA via CNN Newsource)
By WUSA Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXLAND HILL, Md. (WUSA) - A 14-year-old girl is facing charges for allegedly planning a “hit-squad” attack.

Prosecutors said she allegedly ordered three other boys to kill another teen on a Maryland school bus.

The attack on a Prince George’s County school bus was caught on video.

Had the gun not jammed repeatedly, the victim would have surely died, investigators said in court.

The attack was allegedly orchestrated by an eighth-grade girl who is accused of texting the attackers seconds before they rushed the bus to let them know the victim was seated and the last rider left.

The 14-year-old girl was arrested over the weekend and charged as an adult with attempted murder.

Bailiffs in the courtroom watched to keep family members separated.

The suspect’s family begged for the girl to be released in home detention before the trial, but arguments by attorneys revealed allegations of gang ties. The victim’s mother begged the judge not to let the girl go home, saying her family and the school bus driver would be terrorized and that they girl would orchestrate another attack.

“She planned this out and set it up to a T,” the victim’s mother said.

Judge Byron Bereano ordered the girl to be held without bail in a juvenile facility, saying that home detention may keep her off the streets but would not prevent her from planning more deadly mayhem.

Prosecutor Aisha Braveboy reflected on how dangerous these suspects are alleged to be despite their young age.

“We hear parents say, you know, ‘My child is a good child. They weren’t involved, I can’t believe it,’ but believe it. It happens. Far too often in our communities, young people are making adult decisions that have adult consequences. My office has no choice but to pursue justice, and that’s what we’re going to do,” Braveboy said.

Two of the teens allegedly seen on video have also been arrested. The third boy, the one holding the gun, has not yet been found.

The gun has also not been recovered.

Copyright 2023 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
The Game of Bones tent
Members of BBQ cooking team say they were unfairly kicked out of Memphis in May
One of the shooting scenes in Clarksdale.
14 people shot in Clarksdale, Miss. in three separate shootings: surveillance video shows moments after first shooting downtown
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Surveillance footage of the fatal crash
Surveillance footage shows car smash into North Memphis business at high speed

Latest News

FILE - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul delivers his remarks after being sworn to his...
Illinois AG probe: Catholic clergy sexual abuse of kids was far more common than church acknowledged
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) adjusts his chin strap during the second half of...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin present but not participating in 1st days of voluntary practices
Jaden Young
18-year-old accused of breaking into over 15 cars
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery involving two...
2 children, ages 6 and 12, accused of armed robbery
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Russia extends detention of US journalist Evan Gershkovich