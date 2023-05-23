Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Suspect beat, forced man to strip before carjacking, said police

By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers arrested a man after a carjacking and chase on Monday.

Officers responded to a carjacking at Garden Inn located at 3419 American Way.

As the victim was driving his Nissan Versa, a silver car blocked him in. The victim said he ran inside a hotel as two armed men chased him.

According to the affidavit, Adrian Towner, 33, and another suspect beat the victim and forced him to strip while taking his money and car keys.

On May 22, officers spotted a stolen Nissan near Mendenhall Road and Mount Moriah and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop.

Officers pursued the car as it drove into oncoming traffic on Ridgeway Road crashing into another vehicle, said police.

Tower is charged with theft of property, evading arrest, driving without a license, and reckless driving.

