Stax music legend Floyd Newman dies at 92

Floyd Newman
Floyd Newman(Stax Museum)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis music legend Floyd Newman died at the age of 92, the Stax Museum announced Tuesday.

Newman was a saxophonist who was a member of the B.B. King Review, King’s first band, in the 1940s.

Newman also recorded with the likes of Isaac Hayes, Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett and Aretha Franklin.

He also served as band instructor at Humes and Northside High School.

In 2014, he received a feature in the Beale Street Brass Note Walk of fame.

