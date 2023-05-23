Advertise with Us
Sheriff: Mother of teen charged in Fayette-Ware HS overdoses dies

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(Live 5)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Fayette County Sheriff’s office says the mother of the teen charged after two teenage girls were found dead after an apparent overdose on May 16 at Fayette-Ware High School has died.

Collierville police say they responded to the unnamed woman at a gas station in Collierville after calling 911. The woman passed away after being taken to an emergency room in Collierville, says Fayette County officials.

Fayette County investigators say they are working to determine the cause of death.

A status hearing for the teen charged will be held June 7 and the decision will be made whether to transfer the case to adult court or not.

