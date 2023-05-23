Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Over 6,000 cars stolen in Memphis in 2023

By Victoria Poirrier
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In just five months 6,133 vehicles have been stolen in Memphis.

In hopes of slowing that statistic, Memphis Police Department handed out steering wheel locks to those looking to protect their property.

A thousand wheel lock devices were given out Tuesday morning at the Austin Peay and Mt. Moriah police precincts.

Cars lined the streets, hoping they could get a lock and keep from becoming the next auto theft victim.

Some Memphis residents began lining up as early as 7 a.m.

Cars in line for a wheel lock
Cars in line for a wheel lock(Action News 5)

Glenda Porter is a Memphis resident who says she is afraid her car is going to be stolen and she’ll be left out in the cold.

She’s been reading her Bible and praying that something will change quickly.

Donated directly from vehicle manufacturers like Hyundai and Kia, the steering wheel locks are a physical preventative measure that disables thieves from moving the steering wheel.

If thieves are unable to move the steering wheel, they cannot take your vehicle.

This is just one preventative measure MPD chief CJ Davis says residents can do.

“Use it. Definitely use it and always park your vehicle in an area where it’s sort of close to other vehicles.” Chief Davis says, “We ask people to be cognizant of where they park their vehicles and always make sure it’s locked.”

According to Chief Davis, vehicles that are parked alone in an area that isn’t well supervised are typically targeted.

But if you properly secure your steering wheel, it could save you your vehicle.

“We’ve seen where individuals have tried to steal a vehicle and they couldn’t get the vehicle because they had one of our steering locks on the vehicle.” Chief Davis says.

If you were unable to attend one of the giveaways this morning, Memphis police say more will be planned in the future.

