Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Original lead singer of the Bar-Kays talks about upcoming unveiling at Hard Rock Cafe

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hard Rock on Beale Street is getting ready to unveil a brand-new memorabilia installation from Memphis’ own James Alexander and Larry Dodson Thursday May 25 at 6 p.m.

Dodson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the honor.

The celebration will be hosted by Dr. Telisa Franklin and is completely open to the public.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
The Game of Bones tent
Members of BBQ cooking team say they were unfairly kicked out of Memphis in May
One of the shooting scenes in Clarksdale.
14 people shot in Clarksdale, Miss. in three separate shootings: surveillance video shows moments after first shooting downtown
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Surveillance footage of the fatal crash
Surveillance footage shows car smash into North Memphis business at high speed

Latest News

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
Original lead singer of the Bar-Kays talks about upcoming unveiling at Hard Rock Cafe
Twilight Thursdays returns to the Memphis Botanic Garden
Twilight Thursdays returns to the Memphis Botanic Garden