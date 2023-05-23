Original lead singer of the Bar-Kays talks about upcoming unveiling at Hard Rock Cafe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hard Rock on Beale Street is getting ready to unveil a brand-new memorabilia installation from Memphis’ own James Alexander and Larry Dodson Thursday May 25 at 6 p.m.

Dodson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the honor.

The celebration will be hosted by Dr. Telisa Franklin and is completely open to the public.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.