Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

NASCAR reportedly looking into derogatory comments made on Bubba Wallace’s radio following race

NASCAR is investigating offensive comments made on Bubba Wallace's team radio following...
NASCAR is investigating offensive comments made on Bubba Wallace's team radio following Sunday's All-Star Race, reports say.(Chris Graythen / NASCAR)
By Travis Leder
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - NASCAR is reportedly trying to find out who accessed Bubba Wallace’s radio channel following Sunday’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina.

Motorsport.com reports someone keyed into his team’s radio channel with an offensive message.

“Go back to where you came from you a******. You’re not wanted in NASCAR,” the person said, according to the racing website.

FOX Sports NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass confirmed that Wallace didn’t hear the statement following his runner-up finish.

“It happens occasionally that someone not with a team taps into and gets on a team’s radio since they use public frequencies,” Pockrass tweeted.

Wallace is the only Black driver competing in the NASCAR Cup Series, and he has been one of the leading voices in the sport on racial issues. He efforts were among those that led to NASCAR banning the Confederate flag at races in 2020.

Kyle Larson finished first in Sunday’s winner-take-all event, which had a prize of $1 million. Wallace joked that he was the “best of the rest” after his result in the non-points exhibition event.

Wallace currently ranks 15th in the Cup Series standings after back-to-back top-five finishes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Most Read

Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
The Game of Bones tent
Members of BBQ cooking team say they were unfairly kicked out of Memphis in May
One of the shooting scenes in Clarksdale.
14 people shot in Clarksdale, Miss. in three separate shootings: surveillance video shows moments after first shooting downtown
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Surveillance footage of the fatal crash
Surveillance footage shows car smash into North Memphis business at high speed

Latest News

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
Original lead singer of the Bar-Kays talks about upcoming unveiling at Hard Rock Cafe
Original lead singer of the Bar-Kays talks about upcoming unveiling at Hard Rock Cafe
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, listens as President Joe Biden speaks...
Debt ceiling talks grind on, but Republicans say there’s a ‘lack of urgency’ from White House
Twilight Thursdays returns to the Memphis Botanic Garden
Twilight Thursdays returns to the Memphis Botanic Garden
FILE - Tiger Woods is withdrawing from another PGA event.
Tiger Woods withdraws from US Open