MPD holds wheel lock giveaway amid rise of vehicle thefts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are trying to combat the continuous rise in auto thefts with another wheel lock giveaway on Tuesday.

It comes as the number of vehicles stolen has more than doubled since this time last year.

In previous giveaways, the priority was for people who owned Hyundai and Kia model cars as a manufacturing mishap has led to hundreds of thousands of those types of cars being easily stolen across the country.

The giveaway is open to any vehicle owner in Memphis.

MPD says more than 5,300 vehicles were stolen this year that’s compared to just over 2,100 this time last year.

The wheel lock giveaway will be first come, first served while supplies last from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m..

Austin Peay location – 3430 Austin Peay Hwy, Memphis

Mt. Moriah location – 2602 Mt. Moriah Road, Memphis

The giveaway comes just days ahead of the start of summer for many teens and minors.

Memphis police have previously reported chronic vehicle thieves are between the ages of 14-17.

