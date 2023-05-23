Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD holds wheel lock giveaway amid rise of vehicle thefts

By Sydney Hawkins and Myracle Evans
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are trying to combat the continuous rise in auto thefts with another wheel lock giveaway on Tuesday.

It comes as the number of vehicles stolen has more than doubled since this time last year.

In previous giveaways, the priority was for people who owned Hyundai and Kia model cars as a manufacturing mishap has led to hundreds of thousands of those types of cars being easily stolen across the country.

The giveaway is open to any vehicle owner in Memphis.

MPD says more than 5,300 vehicles were stolen this year that’s compared to just over 2,100 this time last year.

The wheel lock giveaway will be first come, first served while supplies last from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m..

  • Austin Peay location – 3430 Austin Peay Hwy, Memphis
  • Mt. Moriah location – 2602 Mt. Moriah Road, Memphis

The giveaway comes just days ahead of the start of summer for many teens and minors.

Memphis police have previously reported chronic vehicle thieves are between the ages of 14-17.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Game of Bones tent
Members of BBQ cooking team say they were unfairly kicked out of Memphis in May
One of the shooting scenes in Clarksdale.
14 people shot in Clarksdale, Miss. in three separate shootings: surveillance video shows moments after first shooting downtown
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Surveillance footage of the fatal crash
Surveillance footage shows car smash into North Memphis business at high speed
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’

Latest News

Greenlaw Community Center
MPD could use Greenlaw Community Center as holding place for enforced juvenile curfew 
Bottom Line: Tips, tricks for smokeless fire pit
Bottom Line: Tips, tricks for smokeless fire pit
Bottom Line: Tips, tricks for smokeless fire pit
Bottom Line: Tips, tricks for smokeless fire pit
MPD hosting wheel lock giveaway