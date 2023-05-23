Advertise with Us
MPD could use Greenlaw Community Center as holding place for enforced juvenile curfew 

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People who live in the Greenlaw area are expected to learn what’s to come of their community center on Tuesday.

The update comes just ahead of the start of summer and the Memphis Police Department’s plan to tackle juvenile crime.

When first announcing this plan, MPD said the goal would be to strictly enforce the curfew for minors by picking up those who are caught out past curfew and holding them until their guardians are notified.

After receiving backlash, MPD said it wouldn’t be an arrest and they later announced the Greenlaw Community Center would be a holding space for these minors.

People who live in the area believe there needs to be more structural activities and programs in place, rather than the space just being a holding center.

They also have concerns about property value decreasing in this area.

“They did not knock on anybody’s door. They did not walk the streets. They did not get any input from residents that live in this community about what they want,” said Vincent Spriggs II, a part of the Game Changers Movement.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis and Councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas, who represents this district, will be at the center Tuesday night at 6 p.m. to share more about the plans and future of the community center.

