Motion for bond filed for woman charged in deadly DUI golf cart crash that killed newlywed

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – Lawyers for the woman charged in connection with a crash that killed a newlywed bride in South Carolina have filed a motion for bond claiming she is not a threat to the community or a flight risk.

Jamie Komoroski, 25, is facing a charge of DUI causing bodily injury or death.

A blood toxicology report shows her blood alcohol level was 0.261 the night of the crash that killed Samantha Miller and seriously injured her new husband and two others.

The motion filed Friday by Komoroski’s lawyers says that the circumstances around the incident are heartbreaking, but the tragedy doesn’t make her a flight risk or a danger to the community.

“The personal characteristics of Jamie Lee Komoroski, coupled with her strong family support and ties to the community, heavily counsel in favor of her release from custody,” documents state.

The filing goes on to describe Komoroski as someone who has never been violent to anyone, graduated on the dean’s list from Coastal Carolina University and has a passion for babysitting.

The filing also claims she struggles with alcohol dependence and will go to rehab immediately if she is released on bond.

“Since her college years, Jamie has turned to alcohol to cope with loneliness, stress and often crippling levels of anxiety, which was then untreated,” the filing states.

According to the filing, Komoroski’s family has found inpatient services in South Carolina and New Jersey and is ready to take her directly to rehabilitation if a release is granted.

“This intense level of inpatient rehabilitation is consistent with the rehabilitative goals of the criminal justice system and will help undergird any determination by the Court that Jamie poses no risk or danger to the community,” court documents state.

The filing comes the same week as Aric Hutchinson, Miller’s husband, filed a wrongful death suit against Komoroski and several bars and restaurants in the Charleston area.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.